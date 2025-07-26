Police save 3 youth from drowning

Naresh NandamThreeyoung men were rescued from drowning at Vadarevvu beach on Friday afternoon after police used drone surveillance to locate them in distress, according to Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi.

The SP explained in a note that about 1,000 pilgrims from Kolalapudi village in Martur mandal visited Vadarevvu beach after attending the Ankalamma Kolupulu, a village festival, on Friday. While they were taking a bath, three youths ventured too deep into the sea and were caught by strong waves. Chirala Rural Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar, who is on drone surveillance nearby, spotted the struggling youth and immediately alerted police personnel and trained swimmers stationed along the coast. The rescue team responded swiftly, diving into the rough waters to bring all three youth safely to shore. Following the successful rescue, the SI provided counselling to the youth before safely handing them over to their village community. The tourists expressed gratitude for the quick response of the police and use of technology.

SP Tushar Dudi said that they had previously deployed enhanced security measures at Vadarevvu and Ramapuram beaches due to increased tourist traffic. The safety infrastructure includes drone surveillance, CCTV cameras, addressing systems to warn visitors, and increased deployment of police and trained swimmers.

He emphasised that robust security measures have been implemented compared to previous years.

Appreciating the SI and the rescue team for their swift action, the SP warned that legal action would be taken against visitors who ignore police warnings or enter the sea under the influence of alcohol. He stressed the importance of following safety guidelines to prevent accidents.