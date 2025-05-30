Police seize 750 kg of ganja

Anakapalli: Roluguntapolice in Anakapalli district seized 750 kg of ganja worth ₹37.50 lakh and arrested nine persons in connection with the case. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha stated that the illegal ganja, stored in an oil palm plantation in Kothalam and Addasaram villages, was seized in the early hours of the day. Rolugunta Sub-Inspector P. Rama Krishna Rao and Kothakota Sub-Inspector M. Srinivasa Rao, along with other police personnel, raided the storage site and confiscated 750 kg of ganja.

While nine individuals involved in the transportation of the ganja were arrested, two others managed to escape from the spot. During the investigation, the accused revealed that V. Govinda and B. Appala Naidu had purchased the contraband from P. Venkatesh of Malkangiri, Odisha. The SP further informed that 600 kg of ganja had been brought and stored in the oil palm plantation four days ago. On Thursday morning, while attempting to transport an additional 150 kg in a car and searching for a buyer, the accused were apprehended. T. Venkata Srinivasa Raja, K. Rakesh, B. Nanaji, V. Govinda, B. Appala Naidu, M. Lakshman Reddy, and M. Siva Kumar were identified as the accused in the case.

Notably, V. Govinda had previously been involved in four ganja-related cases. The police also seized three motorcycles, a car, and ₹2,500 in cash from the accused. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the two suspects who escaped, the SP added. Tuhin Sinha congratulated the police team and presented them with certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for their efforts in seizing the cannabis and arresting the culprits. Additional SPs M. Devaprasad and L. Mohan Rao, Anakapalli Sub-Division DSP M. Sravani, Kothakota CI G. Koteswara Rao, and other officers were present.