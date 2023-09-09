Police stopped Lokesh at Podalada, Lokesh protested by sitting on the floor

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following the news that Telugu Desam National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu was being arrested, his son and the party's National General Secretary Nara Lokesh prepared to leave for Vijayawada on Saturday morning. Currently, Lokesh is in Podalada village of Razole Constituency of Konaseema District as part of Yuva Galam Padayatra. But the police prevented Lokesh from going to Vijayawada.

On this occasion, an argument took place between Razole CI Govinda Raju and Lokesh at the Yuva Galam campsite in Podalada. Lokesh expressed his anger that how could they stop him without giving him any kind of notice. He said he had the right to go to see his father. Lokesh sat on the ground and strongly protested the inappropriate attitude of the police.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders and several activists were arrested by the police from early Saturday morning. These are still ongoing. Police also restricted media persons from going to the Lokesh campsite. This high drama has been going on since around 6 a.m. Lokesh demanded to show the notices. The police only say that the DSP is coming.

Lokesh demands that none of the leaders come with him and prevent him from going to his father as a son. The police are telling him to leave on the bus and that they will send him when they receive orders from higher levels.