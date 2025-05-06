Porters seek support as modernisation threatens livelihoods

Tirupati: The ongoing modernisation of Tirupati railway station has sparked growing concern among its licensed porters, who fear that new infrastructure developments are rendering their services obsolete.

In a bid to safeguard their future, a group of porters met with Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy on Monday, submitting a memorandum detailing their hardships.

The porters, many of whom have served passengers at the station for over two decades, reported that the introduction of escalators, battery-operated vehicles, and luggage trolleys has led to a sharp decline in demand for manual assistance.

As a result, their daily earnings have plummeted, leaving many in financial distress.

Responding to their appeal, Dr Gurumoorthy took up the issue with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the ministry to take immediate steps to support these workers.

In his letter, the MP highlighted that most porters are illiterate and unable to navigate the online porter booking systems being introduced, effectively cutting them off from their traditional means of livelihood.

“There is still a significant need for manual support at stations, especially for senior citizens and passengers with disabilities,” Gurumoorthy noted. He advocated for the inclusion of porters in the modernisation process, rather than their replacement.

He recommended several remedial measures, including assigning priority to licensed porters for station-related employment, retaining offline booking systems, extending welfare schemes, and launching skill development initiatives tailored to their needs.

“These workers have given decades of service to the railways. Progress should not come at the cost of displacing people who have formed the backbone of essential public services. A humane and inclusive approach is crucial.”, he said