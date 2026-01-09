POSH Act powerful tool to ensure safety at work: Sailaja

Vijayawada: Dr Rayapati Sailaja, chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission stated that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) POSH Act, 2013 is a powerful instrument to ensure dignity, safety, and equality for women in the workplace. She was addressing a capacity-building workshop for effective POSH implementation organised by the CII Indian Women Network (IWN), Andhra Pradesh Chapter, under its policy advocacy pillar, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission, at Prasad V Potluri Siddhartha Institute of Technology here on Thursday.

Welcoming the participants, Chandini Chandana Akula, chairwoman, IWN AP and co-founder, AVERA, underlined the importance of safe and inclusive workplaces.

She said gender equity is not merely a policy mandate but a cultural shift that organisations must embrace to succeed in today’s evolving work environment.

In her keynote address, Dr Rayapati Sailaja highlighted the State Government’s strong commitment to gender-equitable workplaces. “Our collective responsibility is to make implementation of the Act robust and meaningful,” she said.

Dr T Vasudha, Champion – Policy & Advocacy, IWN Andhra Pradesh and Head – Wellness & CSR, Brandix India, Dr Usha P, Vice Chairwoman, IWN Andhra Pradesh and Training Consultant – Corporate Life Skills & POSH and Ravuri Suez, Advisor, AP State Women’s Commission also spoke.