Live
- Sideways trade likely ahead of key macroeconomic data
- AP Formation Day celebrated
- FPIs infuse Rs 14,610 cr in Oct
- Empowering youth through vocational healthcare training
- Building global careers with future-ready skills
- How children’s literature shape minds
- Building careers that reflect passion and potential
- Washington, Arshdeep stars in India’s series levelling win vs Oz
- Indian eves on top the world
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Express Condolences Over Rangareddy Bus Tragedy
Poster for sports meet released
Highlights
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy released the poster and pamphlet for the 69th State-level Under-19 Handball...
Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy released the poster and pamphlet for the 69th State-level Under-19 Handball Tournament at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Sunday.
The Boys and Girls Sports Meet is being organised by the School Games Federation at the playground of ARC & GVR Government Junior College in Singarayakonda from November 23 to 25.
Ongole DIEO K Anjaneyulu, college principal M Soujanya, Under-19 games secretary E Chimapreddy, tournament organising secretary K Sankara Rao, and PETs from various colleges and schools participated in the programme.
Next Story