Poster for sports meet released

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy released the poster and pamphlet for the 69th State-level Under-19 Handball Tournament at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Sunday.

The Boys and Girls Sports Meet is being organised by the School Games Federation at the playground of ARC & GVR Government Junior College in Singarayakonda from November 23 to 25.

Ongole DIEO K Anjaneyulu, college principal M Soujanya, Under-19 games secretary E Chimapreddy, tournament organising secretary K Sankara Rao, and PETs from various colleges and schools participated in the programme.