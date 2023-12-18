Prakasam girl selected for nat’l fencing championship

Ongole: General Secretary of the Prakasam district Fencing Association G Naveen informed that Y Bhumi Nartana of Prakasam district has been selected for the 18th Cadet (U-17) National Fencing Championship, scheduled to be held in Gujarat, next week.

Naveen informed that Bhumi Nartana has won the silver medal in the foil category at the state-level championship held at Vizianagaram recently.

He said that based on her performance in that event, she was selected for the national-level junior championship to be held at Sardar Patel Sports Complex in Mehsana of Gujarat from 19 to 22, December.

The association founder and president of AP Fencing Association, V Nageswara Rao appreciated the player Bhumi Nartana, and the coaches B Bharat, R Vijayalakshmi, and D Raju for her selection for the national level championship.