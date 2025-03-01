Prevent drinking water shortage in villages: MLA Shyam

Pattikonda (Kurnool district): MLA KE Shyam Kumar has instructed the officials to take precautionary measures to prevent drinking water shortage in villages during summer. He conducted a constituency-level review meeting with the officials at the R&B Guest House in Pattikonda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Shyam Kumar instructed the officials to prepare advance plans to ensure that there are no drinking water issues in any village within the jurisdiction of Pattikonda, Tuggali, Maddikera, Krishnagiri, and Veldurthi mandals. He directed village panchayat officials to ensure that drinking water is supplied to every household in Pattikonda town for every two days without fail. He emphasised the need to supply drinking water to the town from Pandikona reservoir. He inquired about the current frequency of water supply in villages and stated that due to the depletion of groundwater levels, officials should identify villages prone to water scarcity, dig deeper borewells, and locate areas where new borewells are required.

The MLA also pointed out that sanitation issues were visible in some villages and instructed panchayat secretaries to ensure sanitation work is carried out in those villages at least four days a week. He stressed the need for advance planning to prevent drinking water shortages in tribal villages under the Tuggali mandal.

Regarding Pattikonda reservoir, he noted that 2.5 acres of land near the overflow area had been encroached upon. He directed the Water Resources, Revenue, and Village Panchayat departments to conduct a joint survey and take necessary action to remove the encroachments. Furthermore, the MLA emphasised that veterinary and healthcare services should be made available at people’s doorsteps. The meeting was attended by RDO Bharat Naik, officials from irrigation, rural water supply, panchayat, R&B and health departments.