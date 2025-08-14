Prevent water stagnation in drains, officials instructed

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed engineering and health department officials to take steps to avoid water stagnation in the drains and remove silt on a daily basis.

Following complaints from the residents of various localities on stagnation of water in the drains causing inconvenience to the people, the Commissioner urged the engineering officials to take immediate steps to clear the stagnation of water on the drains and ensure free flow of water.

The Commissioner along with engineering, health department officials inspected various localities including LIC Road, Officers Club, Ramakrishnapuram, Hameed Nagar, Manchineella Kunta and other localities here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner also wanted the engineering officials to take up repairs to the damaged drains to prevent sewage water flowing on the roads.

The health department should take up cleaning of drains in all wards to avoid clogging of drains in the rainy season.

She also directed the health department officials to take effective steps to ensure no debris and building waste on the roads. She instructed that strict action should be taken against those dumping waste on the roads. Fine should be imposed on them.

SE Syam Sundar, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Ravi, ACP Madhu, DEs Madhu, Silpa and Chenchaiah were present.