Previous govt neglected drinking water schemes, flays Narayana

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has alleged that previous YSR Congress Party government has neglected the drinking water schemes initiated by TDP earlier.

The M&U minister along with State Wakf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz inaugurated the NTR Sujala Sravanthi Protected Drinking Water Scheme (NTR SSPDWS) by Adani Foundation at Jagadesh Nagar 14th division Nellore Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Speaking the occasion, the minister recalled that TDP has started 7 mother plants and 60 small plants under NTRSSPDWS by spending Rs 2 crores between 2014-2019. He said that under this scheme, it was proposed to supply 2 lakh liters of water to 2 lakh families each 20 liters just for Rs 2. The minister pointed out that after establishment of power by YSRCP 2019, that party dropped the all schemes only because of political reasons.

He said that again coalition government emerged to power again started the NTRSSPWS in the interest of people. He said that presently 10 small plants under purview of 3 mother plants and remaining are under progress. The minister has disclosed that another two schemes meant to supply drinking water to Nellore city Rs 550 crores, underground drainage(UGD) which were also dropped during 2019, again started. He said that government has sanctioned Rs 165 crores apart from Rs 20 crores would be released very soon. He said that this scheme proposed to complete by 2025 December.

Related to construction UGD government will release the funds very soon.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan and others were present.