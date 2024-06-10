Live
- Embrace radiant skin and bold lips for a fresh look
- Reducing single-use plastics for a sustainable future
- Welfare Party of India congratulates Chandrababu Naidu
- Hands-on approaches to enhance theoretical understanding
- Young adults, women more susceptible to multiple sclerosis, experts say
- Reopening of schools gets postponed by a day
- 12-foot python strays into residential area in Srisailam
- TGPSC to Conduct Certificate Verification Group-4, merit list released
- Krishna district people disappointed as Balashouri misses Union Cabinet berth
- Prof Jayasankar honorary life member of Thailand Physics Association
Proddatur will see all-round development: MLA Varadarajulu
Proddatur (YSR district): Proddatur MLA Nandyala Varadarajulu Reddy expressed his gratitude to the people of the State for their unprecedented support to the alliance. People supported the alliance like never before in the State, he added.
At a press meet here on Sunday, he said that he firmly believes that YSRCP will never return to power. ‘YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in such a dire situation where he cannot sustain the party.’ He emphasised the necessity of democratic governance under N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, devoid of party achievements.
Criticising the previous government, Varadarajulu Reddy remarked that the previous government pushed the State into debts and assured that TDP is now active at the Centre, which will ensure complete funding for the State’s development. Reddy promised comprehensive development for Proddatur, asserting that Proddatur town will be developed in all ways. He pledged to provide just governance and to initiate and complete all stalled works in Proddatur.