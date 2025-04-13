  • Menu
Protest to be held against closing schools with low strength

Tirupati: Protesting the government move to close schools citing lack of strength, Praja Sanghala Aikya Vedika (PSAV), a joint forum of various organisations, have decided to organise massive protest on April 14 in the city. This date coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Forum leaders Kandarapu Murali, Jaya Chandra and Sai Lakshmi said that a rally will be taken out from Indira Maidanam (TUDA grounds) and conclude in a protest meeting at Ambedkar statue circle opposite to APSRTC bus station, covering Nalugukalla Mandapam and railway station.

They pointed out that the NDA government revoked GOs 117 and 128 introduced by the previous YSRCP government for rationalisation of schools. But issued a memo in the place of these two GOs, which is more harmful to schools, they added, confirming that against this memo, they are holding the protest.

