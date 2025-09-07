Provide support to SHG women, officials told

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district Collector Chadalawada Nagarani instructed rural development officials to work towards providing better employment opportunities to women in self-help groups. She reviewed pensions, institution buildings, bank linkage, Unnati, Stree Nidhi, livelihoods, Akshara Andhra Literacy programme with the officials of the District Rural Development Agency at the Collectorate here on Saturday. She ordered them to pay special attention to the preparation of vermicompost from hyacinth and to take steps to set up three units in each mandal, with urea problem prevailing in both Telugu States now. There is no urea shortage in the district, she clarified.

The Collector informed that compost manure manufacturing centres using hyacinth were started and put into use in villages of Gollavani Thippa in Bhimavaram mandal, Gollalakoderu in Palakoderu mandal, and Siddapuram in Akividu mandal. Steps have been taken to start units in Dumpagadapa in Akividu mandal, Palakoderu in Palakoderu mandal, and Elurupadu in Kalla mandal soon.