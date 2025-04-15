QIS chairman bags postdoctoral fellowship from UCSI University

Lumpur/Ongole: In a momentous stride towards global academic excellence, Prof Dr NS Kalyan Chakravarthy, founder and chairman of QIS Group of Educational Institutions has been awarded a postdoctoral research fellowship by UCSI University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This fellowship has been conferred in the cutting-edge research domain of Computer Science and Digital Innovation, marking a significant milestone in fostering international research collaboration and innovation-driven education.

The award was presented on Saturday in a grand ceremony held at UCSI University. Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Ts Dr Rohana Binti Yusof, formally handed over the certificate to Prof Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy, applauding his relentless contributions to the field of higher education and technological advancement.

Adding to the occasion’s significance, Prof Dr Raenu, Director of the Institute of Computer Science and Digital Innovation at UCSI University, and Prof Dr S Jafar Ali Ibrahim, member of the Governing Council of QIS Group and eminent research collaborators were present. QIS Educational Institutions Executive Vice-chairman Dr Gayatri Devi, faculty and staff extended their heartfelt congratulations to its founder-chairman on this achievement and looks forward to a dynamicresearch journey ahead with UCSI University.