Rains shatter normal life

Vizianagaram: The continuous rains in the Vizianagaram district have affected the normal life and no man is in the road and people remain in their homes for the past four days. The roads and drainages are flooding with rain water and business centers, shops and other activities are completely stalled with the showers. These rains are helpful for the farmers in the rural areas as they are seeking for water to transplant the paddy farm. Bondapalli, Jami, S Kota, Bhogapuram, Nellimarla, Denkada, Bobbili, Parvathipuram and many mandals have been receiving the continuous rains. The farmers are expressing their pleasure over the showers and they are ready to complete the Khariff works with these rains. But on the otherside, the normal life is badly affected as the daily labour like autowalas, Push cart vendors, street vendors, construction workers are forced to confine for home as they have no option to go for work.

Residents dare not to come out to purchase the vegetables and fruits and the small-time vendors are losing their business apart from the stock they lifted in the past three days to sell in the streets. Way side vegetable vendor K Lakshmi said, daily I used to sell the veggies worth of Rs 1,500 but in the past four days I didn’t sell more than Rs 200 as the rains have lashed my business and the vegetables I purchased three days back are getting spoiled.

K Narayana, a mason worker said that he has been in the work and earning Rs 800 per day but in the last one week he didn’t earn anything and he has to money from his friend to meet his family needs. Apart from this the water bodies, wells, tanks, reservoirs are getting heavy inflow and the irrigation officials are put on high alert by the district collectors and directed them to keep monitoring the levels of water and evacuate the people from low lying areas. Andra, Pedda Gedda, Thotapalli, Tatipudi, Vengalaraya Sagar projects are getting high inflow with the recent rains.