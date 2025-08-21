Ratan Tata Innovation Center inaugurated in Anantapur

Anantapur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu formally inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at Mayuri Tech Park, Mangalagiri, along with five spokes across the State in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, and Anantapur, virtually on Wednesday.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat also participated in the launch.

In Anantapur, the spoke of the Ratan Tata Innovation Center was set up at the JNTU Administrative Building.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was carried out by District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, in the presence of Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, Assistant Collector Sachin Raher, District Skill Development Officer Pratap Reddy, and JNTU Registrar Krishnayya, along with representatives from industries, startups, and educational institutions.

Addressing the media, Dr Vinod Kumar highlighted that the hub would act as a startup ecosystem catering to global needs.

He noted that startups showcased innovative solutions such as real estate verification apps, bio-fertilizers, and AI-powered business agents that can be developed even without significant financial resources.

Recognizing the creativity of Andhra Pradesh’s youth, he said the Chief Minister’s vision of making the state an “Innovation Hub” has taken shape.

The Collector added that Central University and JNTU are knowledge partners for the Anantapur hub, with Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma serving as its Director. He urged students and entrepreneurs from Anantapur and Kurnool districts to make full use of the facilities.

Industry leaders from Kia India, JSW Group, Raymonds, Bharat Forge, UltraTech, Argus Steels, Shiplan Drugs, and associations like FAPSI, along with Atal Incubation representatives, participated in the event and set up stalls showcasing their contributions.