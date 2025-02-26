  • Menu
Rathotsavam held at Srinivasa Mangapuram

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam at Srinivasa Mangapuram entered the eighth day on Tuesday. On the penultimate day, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara along with Sridevi and Bhudevi atop the wooden chariot paraded along the streets surrounding the temple blessing His devout.

SE Manoharam, EE Jaganmohan Reddy, special grade DyEO Varalakshmi, VGO Sadalakshmi and other staff were also present.

