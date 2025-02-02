Reactions mixed on Union budget proposals

Tirupati : Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has criticised the coalition government for its failure to secure funds for the State in the current budget. He pointed out that despite boasting about coalition’s strength in Parliament, the government failed to secure funds for state even at the level granted to Bihar.

The MP lamented that this budget has brought no significant gains for Andhra Pradesh.

Citing Bihar as an example, he highlighted that funds were allocated for the development of greenfield airports, expansion of Patna’s brownfield airport, financial aid for West Koshi irrigation project, and initiatives benefiting farmers such as establishment of a Makhana Board to enhance production, processing, and marketing. Gurumoorthy concluded that Andhra Pradesh was left empty-handed in comparison.

However, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao praised 2025 budget presented by the Central government, calling it progressive. He expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi administration for showering financial support on Andhra Pradesh. Rao noted that the Centre had finally approved the revised cost estimates for Polavaram project and allocated an additional Rs 400 crore compared to previous year.

Further, he mentioned that Visakhapatnam Port had received an increased allocation of Rs 445 crore compared to last year. He asserted that these financial commitments demonstrated the Central government’s genuine concern for Andhra Pradesh’s development.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) welcomed the Rs 1,28,650 crore allocation for education sector in Union Budget 2025, marking a 6.65 per cent increase from previous year. The organisation’s State president, Prof YV Rami Reddy, described the budget as a crucial step towards enhancing educational infrastructure, promoting digital education and fostering research and innovation.

He commended the government’s provision of 10,000 new PM Research Fellowships to boost research and innovation, the establishment of five National Centers of Excellence for Skilling in collaboration with global experts, and Rs 20,000 crore allocation for private sector-driven research, development and innovation.