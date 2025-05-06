Relief for air passengers of Vijayawada and Vizag

Visakhapatnam: At a time when multiple projects related to the capital city are gaining pace in Amaravati and air traffic expected to increase significantly in Visakhapatnam in the coming months, resuming a flight service between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam comes as a great relief for the air passengers.

The route plays a key role in enhancing connectivity from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam and again from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. What turns out to be even more convenient for the air travellers is that the flight service of the IndiGo will be operated during the day.

The revised schedule of the flight service is all set to commence from June 1. While the flight from Vijayawada departs at 7:15 am to reach Visakhapatnam by 8:25 am, the return flight will depart Visakhapatnam at 8:45 am and lands in Vijayawada at 9:50 am. Travellers find the timings quite convenient as they could plan their day after arriving at the destination.

Ushering in the service of IndiGo6E, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu took to X and posted stating, “Pleased to share that the morning flight between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will be resuming from June 1. This route plays a vital role in enhancing connectivity within Andhra Pradesh, linking Vijayawada with the state’s financial hub, Visakhapatnam.”

The Union Minister’s post further mentioned that the revised schedule offers improved convenience for frequent flyers. “Strengthening regional air connectivity continues to be a key focus, and I’m glad to see this crucial service back in operation for the benefit of the passengers and overall development of the state,” Rammohan Naidu added in his post.

Earlier, upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo, the need for intervention of revival of flights, introduction of Udan Yatri Café and Udan Cargo flight was flagged off by the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) team. With Visakhapatnam being the 10th richest city in India with a GDP of $43.5 billion and as there is a large scope for rapid growth of air travellers and cargo movement in future, representatives of the APATA, including K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, brought various proposals to the notice of Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu.

Along with flight services to major tourist destinations, the need for direct flights to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Coimbatore and other cities was proposed. The APATA representatives thanked the Civil Aviation Minister and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat for considering persistent efforts to resume the much-required flight service. They express hope that the connectivity to Dubai from Visakhapatnam would be considered next.