Removal of garbage at vulnerable points ordered

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena warned that negligence in the removal of GVP (Garbage Vulnerable Points) will not be tolerated. He conducted a review meeting with Public Health officials and staff of the Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

The meeting covered several issues, including GVP removal, door-to-door garbage collection, plastic ban enforcement, and the IVRS survey. He expressed dissatisfaction over lack of progress, noting that despite a month passing since the order was issued to completely eliminate GVPs, minimal improvement was observed. He strictly mandated that GVPs must be removed within two days under any circumstances. He suggested utilising the RRR (Reduce-Reuse-Recycle) Centre’s assistance to beautify these cleared spots.

He clearly stated that shop owners and street vendors must be encouraged to use dustbins, and fines should be imposed for violations. He further instructed that staff must be on the field by 6 am. Sanitary Supervisors were directed to inspect the identified feeding points in the city and finalise them within two days.