Review meeting on voter list revision conducted

Dharmavaram: Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Mahesh conducted a review meeting with representatives of recognised political parties regarding the ongoing voter list revision programme in the constituency.

Addressing the meeting, the RDO explained the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and directed that all inclusions, deletions, and corrections in the electoral rolls must be implemented strictly as per rules.

He emphasized that every eligible citizen must be enrolled in the voter list and stressed the need to eliminate duplicate and bogus entries to ensure a clean and transparent roll.

RDO Mahesh urged political party representatives to extend full cooperation to officials in preparing an accurate and error-free voter list.

He called upon them to encourage citizens to file claims and objections within the stipulated timelines and to create awareness among the public regarding the revision process.

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, he instructed officials to pay special attention to enrolling newly eligible youth who have turned 18, as well as women and members of backward communities.

He also advised making use of both online and offline facilities to simplify the process for citizens.

The RDO assured that all suggestions and complaints raised by political parties would be carefully examined and necessary action would be taken with the support of Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Revenue staff, election officials, and representatives from various political parties actively participated in the meeting.