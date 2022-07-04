RK Roja shares camaraderie with Chiranjeevi, takes selfie

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district has held grandly on Monday. Along with Prime Minister Modi, BJP's top leaders and Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the ceremony. Prime Minister who participated in these ceremony unveiled 30 feet bronze statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju. After that he addressed the people.

However, after Prime Minister's speech, an interesting development took place in these celebrations where the Andhra Pradesh minister RK Roja also got an opportunity to participate on the platform of Prime Minister Modi as a state minister. She hosted chief guests including Prime Minister Modi on the stage.

Meanwhile, the minister shared camaraderie with Megastar Chiranjeevi on the stage. In this order, Roja took a selfie with Prime Minister Modi and CM Jagan. Later, Roja took a selfie with Megastar Chiranjeevi after coming down from the top of the stage.