ROB works to be completed without affecting train ops

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the removal of the Railway Over Bridge is a highly complicated technical process and the bridge has to be dismantled without disturbing train operations, as several trains pass through this route every hour. He along with MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar inaugurated the road laid at Gundalapadu village of Tadikonda Assembly constituency on Sunday. He said only 2 to 3 agencies in the country possess the expertise to handle work of this complexity.

He said the first agency consulted stated it would require 35 days, but railway officials felt such a long duration would cause inconvenience. He said, as per railway advice, another agency was consulted, which has already inspected the site and added that once the final decision is taken, the bridge removal will be completed within one or two months.

He said this entire process is being carried out without obstructing any other development works.

He further said that to avoid inconvenience to commuters, work is being carried out one side at a time, not on both sides simultaneously and the intention is that if one side is completed quickly, the public will face minimal disruption. He added that as soon as one side is completed, work on the other side will commence immediately and compensation is being provided strictly as per norms.

He said land acquisition costs have been brought under the municipal limits, and many beneficiaries have already received cheques and TDR bonds.

He made it clear that issues with a few remaining individuals are also being addressed with the intent of reaching amicable solutions.