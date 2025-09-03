Rs 10 cr released for Prakasam dist

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced the release of Rs 10 crore in pending MGNREGA funds for Prakasam district.

In a statement on Tuesday, he stated that these pending funds will soon be credited to the accounts of workers who completed various projects under the scheme. He criticised the previous government for creating difficulties for workers by withholding funds due to partisan politics, emphasising that the current coalition government is fulfilling its promises by clearing pending dues.

Dr Swamy highlighted the coalition government’s achievements during its one-and-a-half-year tenure, including Rs 170 crore worth of MGNREGA development works in Prakasam district and Rs 140 crore invested in constructing CC roads and BT roads under Panchayati Raj programmes.

The minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for taking the initiative in releasing these funds, ensuringrural workers receive their rightful payments for completed work under the employment guarantee scheme.