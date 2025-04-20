Live
Rs 10L donated to Sarva Shreyas Trust
BMK Nagesh from Bengaluru has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sarva Shreyas Trust of TTD.
Tirumala: BMK Nagesh from Bengaluru has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sarva Shreyas Trust of TTD. He handed over a DD for the amount to TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary through TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy at Tirumala on Saturday.
