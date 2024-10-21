Rythu Sadhikara Samstha gets lifetime achievement award

Atkuru (Gannavaram): Natural farming practices can enhance soil fertility as keeping the soil covered with green crops round the year contributes to environmental protection, said former vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu while expressing his admiration for the natural farming programme implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) here on Sunday.

He congratulated T Vijay Kumar, executive vice-chairman of RySS, for his dedication in promoting the APCNF model not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in other states and countries.

As part of the 20th anniversary celebration of agriculture monthly magazine Rythu Nestham, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award which was presented to T Vijay Kumar and his wife, Usha Vijay Kumar. Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham jointly organised the Padmasri Dr IV Subbarao Rythu Nestham Awards programme at Atkuru in Unguturu mandal of Krishna district on Sunday.

Vijay Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to Rythu Nestham for honouring the organisation with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He recalled that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recognised in 2017 the importance of natural farming.

Women’s groups and the farmer-to-farmer voting system are playing a pivotal role in advancing natural farming. He proudly mentioned that Rythu Sadhikara Samstha is providing assistance in 12 states and five countries.

Venkaiah Naidu complimented Vijay Kumar for leading the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and its policies that empower farmers.

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha’s Chief Executive Officer Rama Rao, Executive Director Anand Samuel, and several others also participated in the event.