SAI sanctions 12 more Khelo India Training Centers to AP

Vijayawada (NTR District): As per the requisition of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has given its acceptance to set up 12 more Khelo India Training Centres (KIC) in Andhra Pradesh. With the additional 12 sanctioned KICs, the total number of Khelo India Training Centres will reach 25 in the State.

SAAP VC & MD Prabhakar Reddy issued a press release in this regard in Vijayawada on Thursday and added that four Fencing centres in Bapatla, Rayachoti, Annamayya and Chittoor districts; two Judo Khelo India training centres in Guntur and Puttaparthi districts; one weightlifting centre in Parvathipuram (Manyam) district; wrestling centre in Paderu; boxing centre in Anakapalli; football centre in Rajamahendravaram; rifle shooting centre in

Bhimavaram; hockey centre in Nandyal; and swimming centre in Krishna district (Machilipatnam) will be

set up. Based on the district's sports talents, SAI sanctioned one centre in each sport discipline to each district, MD Prabhakar Reddy added.