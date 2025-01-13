Sankranti Sambaralu includes host of traditional elements

Visakhapatnam : Exuding a village atmosphere, highlighting traditions followed during ‘Pedda Panduga,’ the harvest festival, and combining education and entertainment, the ‘Maha Sankranti Sambaralu’ brought several festival elements onto a platform.

Be it the elaborate rangoli designs or the well-decorated Gangireddu (bull) that extends complete cooperation to its master’s instructions and musical tunes or the temple set up setting a positive tone, the celebrations at Andhra University Engineering College grounds exuded a festive charm.

Hosted by former Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao and his team, the ‘GVL Maha Sankranti Sambaralu’ included a financial literacy awareness programme as well.

Briefing about how people are falling prey to cybercrimes, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi termed cybercrime as a major menace and alerted people to stay away from becoming victims.

Inaugurating the celebrations at the grounds, GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned that the platform aids in making the younger generation understand the significance of the festival in a deeper perspective as they get to know the traditions followed during Sankranti in a better manner. With the financial literacy programme, the platform also offers education to the people. As cybercrime is emerging as a new form of financial terrorism, GVL expressed concern over how even educated people are becoming victims of cybercrimes.

RBI AP regional director AO Bashir apprised the visitors about the wide range of measures taken by RBI to promote financial literacy and control cybercrime. Senior officials from various banks like SBI, SIBI, NABARD, Union Bank of India shared their experiences on the occasion.

Traffic slowdown

Meanwhile, the city markets witnessed heavy rush as people thronged the shops, malls and branded outlets to indulge in festival shopping. This led to traffic bottlenecks at several places and junctions across the city, slowing down the movement of the vehicles to a considerable extent. Parking spaces were brimming with vehicles, while vehicles were stationed all along the roads giving little room for traffic movement in various areas. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace at Asilmetta, Poorna Market, Jagadamba junction, VIP Road, Gopalapatnam and Gajuwaka.

‘Sankranti kanuka’

As part of the festival celebrations, Charity Box, an organisation serving the poor, extended their support to the poor by distributing over a dozen essential supplies to the poor in the city, Payakaraopeta, Kakinada, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Prakasam, Anakapalli and Tanuku, among others. Kits of essential commodities were given to the needy as part of the ‘Sankranti kanuka’ (gift) to them.