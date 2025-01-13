‘Sannapureddy’ in race for BJP chief post

Nellore : After Daggubati Purandeswari’s two-year tenure of BJP State president post concluded recently, party senior leader and RTC zonal chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy is in the race for the coveted post along with several senior leaders, including MLAs Vishnu Kumar Raju and Sujana Chowdary, MLC Madhav, PV Pardhasaradhi.

Following the invitation from the party high command, ‘Sannapureddy has submitted his bio-data to All India Joint Organising Secretary and party in-charge Shiva Prakash, who visited Vijayawada on January 6 and 7 to take representations from party leaders for the purpose.

Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy is a close follower of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and one of the most senior leaders in the district.

BA graduate from VR College, Sannapureddy hails from agriculture family of Chinnachekuru village in Thotapalle Gudur mandal. He joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1976 as a social worker and worked in various disciplines till 1982. Later, he worked for Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as a full-timer between 1982-1984.

In 1985, he was shifted to BJP political wing and worked twice as party district general secretary, thrice as district president and at present serving as national vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

In recognition of his services, party offered him MLA and MP tickets in 2004, 2014 and 2019 elections, who unsuccessfully contested.

When The Hans India contacted, BJP leader Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy hoped that party high command might consider his appeal for the State party chief post, as not a single seat was provided to BJP in the erstwhile Nellore district after 2024 elections.

He observed that offering BJP State president post to ‘Reddy community’ in ‘R’ region might be more useful to weaken the YSRCP, since 90 per cent of Reddy leaders of this party are shifting to BJP in the ‘R’ region.