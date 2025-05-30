Live
Sarvani emerges chess champion
Vijayawada: Sarvani Cheedella, student of Mustabada Sports and Educational Academy won the 39th AP State Junior (Under-19) Girls Chess Championship-2025 organised at Narasapuram with 5.5 points out of 6 rounds.
Prof Mandava Basaveswara Rao, secretary of Andhra Pradesh Academy of Sciences and also Rector of Krishna University felicitated the champion and her chief coach VR Bobba.
Vemuri Babu Rao, director of PB Siddhartha College presented Rs 7,000 prize money to the champion Sarvani Cheedella. Faculty Sridhar Kavuri and Abburi Rama Rao also participated in the programme.
