SC categorisation a conspiracy to divide dalits: Chinta Mohan

Ongole: Former union minister and senior Congress party leader Chinta Mohan called the SC categorisation ordinance issued by the Government of Andhra Pradesh a conspiracy to divide dalits, at a press meet in Ongole on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, Mohan said that the 11 years of Narendra Modi’s rule have disturbed the country. He said that though the prime minister is making a foreign tour once a week, he failed even to conduct a press meet to explain his achievements.

He observed that there is economic disparity even after 75 years of independence, as the financially strong sections are getting stronger and the weaker are getting weaker day by day. He said that hunger, despair, and unemployment are dominating India, and the ruling party is calling it Viksit Bharat. He said that the Muslims, the poor, and all sections of society are worried and coming onto the roads in protest against the decisions by the union government. He said that SC, STs, who are about 25 per cent of the population in the country, are receiving only 1 per cent of the bank loans, while BCs, who are about 50 per cent population, are getting less than 2 percent of the loans. But, he said that Marwaris and Gujarathis are receiving the bank loans, and defaulting on them.

Mohan said that the NDA parties want to divide dalits as they found out that dalits are nearer to achieving political power. He demanded categorisation in the contracts, mines, bank loans, social justice, etc., but not in the posts of nurses or constable jobs.

The governments, he said, are distributing thousands of acres of land to corporate companies for a cheap price, but are not even giving housing plots of two cents to working journalists and others. He said that the Christian community still believes that the death of Pastor Praveen is due to murder, and the government failed to provide enough proof that it was an accident.