SC, ST Atrocity case filed against Kakani

Nellore: Police have registered an SC, ST atrocity case against YSR Congress party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Podaldkuru police station on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the case was booked against the former minister for allegedly threatening the tribals in Sarvepalle constituency.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Kakani is likely to appear before police here on Wednesday or Thursday in the illegal quartz mining case.

