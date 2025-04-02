Live
- India, Chile to begin trade talks
- India is amazing from space: Sunita Williams
- India will drop tariffs substantially: Trump
- ‘Liberation Day’ Today: India-US trade ties face complex tariff alignments
- Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi
- T-BJP MPs urge Centre to stop HCU land auction
- 'Not even an inch of Kancha Gachibowli land belongs to HCU'
- Ministers distribute welfare pensions
- BJP likely to get new chief soon
- BJP, Congress issue whips
SC, ST Atrocity case filed against Kakani
Highlights
Nellore: Police have registered an SC, ST atrocity case against YSR Congress party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Podaldkuru police station on Tuesday.
According to the sources, the case was booked against the former minister for allegedly threatening the tribals in Sarvepalle constituency.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that Kakani is likely to appear before police here on Wednesday or Thursday in the illegal quartz mining case.
