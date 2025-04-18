SC/ST grievances must be addressed promptly

Anantapur: A special grievances redressal program for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC) was organized at the Revenue Building in the Anantapur Collectorate on Thursday, under the auspices of the Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Departments.

District Collector Dr. Vinod Kumar V and District SP Jagadeesh participated in the event and received petitions directly from the public. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector and SP stated that the program was organized in response to requests from social activists and public representatives, as part of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations.

Dr. Vinod Kumar added that similar grievance redressal events conducted in August last year had successfully resolved several issues. During Thursday’s event, a total of 238 petitions were received from the public.

The Collector directed that all district officials must be present during such SC/ST special grievance programs.