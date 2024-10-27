Live
- Apex consumer court tells SBI Cards to pay Gurgaon woman Rs 47,000 lost in cyber theft
- Fresh bomb threats to hotels in Tirupati, temple also threatened
- Nearly 36 lakh people affected due to cyclone 'Dana' in Odisha: Minister Pujari
- J&K L-G reviews preparations for ‘Run for Unity’ celebrations
- UK is racing ahead of world on green energy: Prashant Ruia
- How RBI's new P2P lending rules can hamper MobiKwik's IPO dream
- Three Must-Watch OTT Films This October: Tatva, Balu Gani Talkies, and Vaazhai
- BJP leaders meet Punjab Guv, seeks timely lifting of paddy
- ‘Dream came true’: Jammu sarangi legend thrilled to be named by PM Modi
- AP TET 2024 final answer key to be released shortly
Just In
'Sea Vigil-24', an exercise to strengthen India’s coastal security framework
Visakhapatnam : Focusing on the comprehensive preparations for Sea Vigil-24, the main planning conference for Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-24, slated for November, was carried out.
Chaired by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS) in a hybrid mode, the nationwide coastal defence exercise will see simultaneous activation of the entire coastal defence and coastal security mechanism across all coastal states and Union Territories.
'Sea Vigil-24' is designed to test and validate the preparedness of all maritime stakeholders, including the Indian Navy (IN), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), State Marine Police, fisheries, customs, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), oil operators apart from other central and state agencies.
The exercise aims at assessing the efficacy of inter-agency coordination, organisational synergy and response mechanisms in addressing potential security challenges along with the Indian coastline.