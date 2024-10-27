'Sea Vigil-24', an exercise to strengthen India’s coastal security framework

Visakhapatnam : Focusing on the comprehensive preparations for Sea Vigil-24, the main planning conference for Coastal Defence Exercise Sea Vigil-24, slated for November, was carried out.

Chaired by Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS) in a hybrid mode, the nationwide coastal defence exercise will see simultaneous activation of the entire coastal defence and coastal security mechanism across all coastal states and Union Territories.

'Sea Vigil-24' is designed to test and validate the preparedness of all maritime stakeholders, including the Indian Navy (IN), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), State Marine Police, fisheries, customs, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL), oil operators apart from other central and state agencies.

The exercise aims at assessing the efficacy of inter-agency coordination, organisational synergy and response mechanisms in addressing potential security challenges along with the Indian coastline.