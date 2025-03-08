Security arrangements for CM’s visit reviewed

Markapur: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, SP AR Damodar and Special Security Group (SSG) officers conducted an Advance Security Liaison (ASL) to review all security arrangements for Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Markapur on Saturday for International Women’s Day celebrations.

As part of thais security assessment held on Friday, the officials inspected the helipad and directed authorities to expedite the remaining arrangements. They also thoroughly examined the route planned for the Chief Minster’s convoy.

The team conducted a comprehensive review of security measures at key locations including the helipad site, meeting venue, party workers’ gathering area and surrounding locations. They inspected entry and exit routes for women attendees and parking spaces for VVIP/VIP vehicles, providing specific instructions to the officials.

Considering the large number of women expected to attend the International Women’s Day event, district SP Damodar instructed police officials to implement stringent security arrangements.

He directed them to properly organise parking areas for officials, key leaders and other attendees while ensuring smooth traffic flow throughout the event.

The officials announced that the Chief Minister will arrive at Markapur and interact with the local public representatives and officials at around 11 am on Saturday, visit stalls, participate in the signing of MoUs, disbursement of loans, launch of schemes, and interact with women achievers at the programme venue opposite Sri Sai Balaji High School in Markapur from 11:20 am to 2:30 pm.

He will interact with the party workers from 2:35 pm to 04:04 PM and the district officials from 04:05 pm to 04:30 pm at the venue opposite Poleramma Temple, and depart for Undavalli by 4:42 pm.

Joint Collector R Gopal Krishna, Markapur Sub-Collector Sahadith Venkat Trivinag, Additional SP (Admin) Nageshwar Rao, SSG Additional SP Srinivasarao, SSG DSP Poturaju, Markapur DSP Nagaraju, Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, Kanigiri DSP P Sai Eshwar Yaswanth, SB Inspector Raghavendra, Markapur CI Subbarao, other CIs and officials from various departments participated in the security review.