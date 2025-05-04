Security arrangements made for NEET UG–2025 exam

Kurnool: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Kurnool district ahead of the NEET UG–2025 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 4. As per the directives of district Collector P Ranjit Basha, Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil has instructed police officials to ensure fool proof security at all examination centres.

In a press release on Saturday, the SP stated that a total of 210 police personnel has been deployed across 16 examination centres in Kurnool city to ensure smooth conduct of the examination. He informed that approximately 4,466 candidates are expected to appear for the examination in the district.

Examination will be conducted in offline mode from 2 pm to 5 pm. To bolster security, one CI or SI level officer has been assigned to each examination centre. Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) has been imposed in the vicinity of all centres to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The SP further stated that measures are being taken to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience due to traffic congestion while commuting to the examination centres. In addition, photocopy (xerox) shops near the centres will be closed during the examination hours as a preventive measure.

Carrying mobile phones or any other electronic devices inside the examination centres is strictly prohibited, and stringent security protocols have been enforced to ensure compliance, SP Patil added.