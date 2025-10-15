Security stepped up for PM’s visit to Srisailam

Srisailam: In view of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srisailam on Thursday, the Police department has stepped up security with an elaborate, multi-layered deployment plan. Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta personally visited Srisailam on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements at key locations, including the helipad, road routes, guest house, temple premises and Shivaji Inspiration Centre.

He issued firm instructions to senior officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the high-profile visit. The DGP directed officers to maintain strict access control at all entry and exit points and to remain on high alert throughout the visit.

He underlined the importance of real-time coordination and surveillance. Senior officials including Koya Praveen, DIG (Kurnool Range), Ake Ravi Krishna (Eagle Team IG), Sunil Sheran (SP Nandyal), Adiraj Singh Rana, ASP and Atmakur DSP Ramangi Naik accompanied the DGP during the inspection. The top brass also assessed preparedness at the helipad and temple surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Nandyal SP Sunil Sheoran deployed around 1,800 police personnel as part of a massive security operation. He conducted a security briefing with officers from Additional SP to SI rank and liaising officials. The entire area has been divided into 10 security sectors with senior officers designated as sector in-charges. Rooftop teams equipped with binoculars have been positioned at key junctions, approach roads, and temple surroundings to maintain 24/7 surveillance. All vehicles entering Srisailam will be thoroughly checked, and the command control centre will continuously monitor camera feeds to detect any suspicious activity. To manage large crowds and prevent any untoward incidents, Quick Response Teams, rooftop forces, and special parties will be deployed at sensitive points. All police personnel will wear duty passes and ID cards, and revenue authorities will carefully verify access permissions. The SP underscored that the security cover for the Prime Minister will be uncompromising and of the highest standard.