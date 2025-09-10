Semiconductor technology symposium from Sept 11

Inavolu (Guntur district): National Semiconductor Technology Symposium 2025 scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13, is jointly organised by VIT-AP University, Efftronics Systems, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)–AP, and the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP).

D Ramakrishna, Managing Director, Efftronics Systems; Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University; Narendra Kumar, Vice-Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh; and Indrajit, president of ITAAP addressed the media here on Tuesday.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, highlighting the need for the symposium, explained to the media how the three-day event will provide much-needed exposure to faculty, students, research scholars, and industry professionals through a series of keynotes, technical sessions, and hands-on workshops.

D Ramakrishna underlined the importance of indigenous product and application design to reduce dependency on imports.

Narendra Kumar stated that CII Andhra Pradesh has always been at the forefront of initiatives to accelerate capability development in India.

Indrajit observed that such forums create awareness of emerging opportunities and help stakeholders understand future prospects and directions.

D Ramakrishna, Managing Director, Efftronics Systems; Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University; Narendra Kumar, Vice-Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh; and Indrajit, president of ITAAP releasing the poster for the semiconductor technology symposium on Tuesday