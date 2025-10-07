Seminar held on Ambedkar’s 1932 historic speech

Vijayawada: A seminar was organised at the Bezwada Bar Association with Association president Basha in the chair, based on Dr BR Ambedkar’s historic address delivered in the Bombay Legislative Council on October 6, 1932, highlighting his critical observations on the structure and functioning of Indian villages. The event featured noted journalist and Editors Guild of India member Satish Chander as the chief speaker. The seminar was initiated by Advocate Bodapati Sudheer Kumar, who explained the social and economic conditions of rural India before Independence. Former General Secretary V Sudhakar and Tanuku-based advocate Suresh introduced Satish Chander to the gathering.

In his address, Satishremarked that “unanimous elections are not indicators of democracy,” emphasising that in many cases, unopposed elections in village panchayats are the result of pressure or influence from landlords or affluent individuals, rather than genuine democratic consensus.

He recalled that Dr BR Ambedkar had forewarned about such dangers exactly 97 years ago on October 6, 1932, during his speech in the Bombay Legislative Assembly while discussing the Panchayati Raj Bill. Satish Chander’s lecture, titled “Indian Constitution vs. Indian Village,” explored Ambedkar’s vision and its relevance to today’s democratic framework. The event saw active participation from members of the Governing Body, as well as senior and junior advocates of the Bar. Vice-President Pilla Srinivas proposed a vote of thanks.