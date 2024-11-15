Senior citizens of all states to get 25pc bus fare concession in Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced a 25 per cent concession in bus fares for all senior citizens, irrespective of the state they belong to.

The citizens who have completed 60 years of age will get the concession in all types of buses of the state-owned transporter.

The bus drivers and conductors have been directed to accept Aadhaar card, senior citizen ID card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport or ration card as proof of age from the senior citizens at the time of the purchase of the ticket or during travel.

The passengers have to show any of these documents either in physical form or digital form to the staff concerned.

“Senior citizens who have completed 60 years of age can avail 25 per cent concession duly producing any proof of age in either physical form or digital form issued by any State Government or Government of India, irrespective of the state they belong to,” reads an order by the APSRTC.

It directed all field officers and supervisors to ensure the implementation of the order.

Earlier, the 25 per cent concession was available only to senior citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

However, the concession was stopped in 2020 as part of the efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The APSRTC is also likely to roll out a free bus travel scheme for women, which was promised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies in the elections.

Free travel for women in APSRTC buses was one of the promises made by the TDP under ‘Super Six’.

The schemes were included in the election manifesto of the TDP and its allies Jana Sena and BJP.

Minister for transport, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said recently the state government will soon implement the scheme.