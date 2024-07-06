Service activities catapult Govinda Rao into politics

Srikakulam : A poor man Mamidi Govinda Rao shined in real estate business with the help of some RMP doctors of Pathapatnam mandal of Srikakulam district. Hailing from native Thamara village in Pathapatnam mandal, which is a remote area at the borders of Odisha, he was graduated.

When his real estate friends separated from him over some disputes, he gradually started service-oriented organisation in the name of his father, Mamidi Appa Rao. Through this, he extended services, which led him subsequently into politics at village level. His wife Sudeeshna was elected as sarpanch of Thamara village in 2014 and in the same year, his mother Mahalakshmi served as vice- MPP of Pathapatnam mandal parishad.

He later joined TDP with the blessings of the then TDP district president Kuna Ravi Kumar and TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and gained confidence of the party youth leader Nara Lokesh, whose recognition earned him the party ticket in recent elections.

Govinda Rao and won with 24,774 votes majority by defeating YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA, Reddy Shanthi.

Now he is learning about administrative issues and legislative traditions.