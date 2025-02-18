Several injured after car overturns in Kavali

A serious accident occurred on the Rudrakota National Highway in Kavali Mandal when a car, carrying devotees returning from Tirumala, overturned early on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was transporting 11 individuals from Narasaraopeta, who had travelled to Tirumala for a darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Following their visit to the temple on Monday, the group set out for home but lost control of the vehicle as they approached Rudrakota in Nellore district. Reports indicate that the accident took place while the occupants were asleep, resulting in serious injuries to all on board, including two children.

Other motorists who witnessed the incident promptly alerted emergency services. Two of the seriously injured devotees were transported to Narasaraopet Hospital, while the remaining nine were taken to Kavali Government Hospital for treatment. The local community is in shock following the accident, which has sparked considerable concern.