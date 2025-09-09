Live
- Anshul, Rakshit to lead Indians at Asia-Pacific Amateurs in Dubai
- Who Is Balen Shah, The Rapper-Turned-Mayor Gen-Z Wants To Lead Nepal?
- Nearly 50 pc Indians planning for healthy ageing, 71 pc using tech to stay active longer: Report
- UP International Trade Show to feature Russia as partner nation
- South Korean President says feels heavy responsibility over US immigration raid on workers
- Beginner’s Guide to Contouring: Simple Steps for Every Face Shape
- Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi leads launch ceremony of Navy’s new torpedo barge
- Bomb threat to Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College; premises being scanned
- Shamita Shetty wishes “Jiju” Raj Kundra on 50th birthday: May life continue to surprise you
- Severe Weather Warning: Rain and Strong Winds Expected in Andhra Pradesh
Severe Weather Warning: Rain and Strong Winds Expected in Andhra Pradesh
Highlights
The Meteorological Department has announced the likelihood of rainfall across several districts of Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours, attributed...
The Meteorological Department has announced the likelihood of rainfall across several districts of Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours, attributed to a developing surface cyclone. Districts including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, and East Godavari are expected to experience heavy downpours.
Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the affected areas. Forecasts indicate that coastal Andhra will see continued rain for the next five days, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h starting Thursday. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
Next Story