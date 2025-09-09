Severe Weather Warning: Rain and Strong Winds Expected in Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has announced the likelihood of rainfall across several districts of Andhra Pradesh over the next 24 hours, attributed to a developing surface cyclone. Districts including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, and East Godavari are expected to experience heavy downpours.

Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the affected areas. Forecasts indicate that coastal Andhra will see continued rain for the next five days, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h starting Thursday. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.