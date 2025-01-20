Shah affirms PM Modi’s full support for AP development

Kondapavuluru(Krishna Dist): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the NDIM building near Vijayawada, where he commended the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for its exceptional service.

Shah assured the people of Andhra Pradesh that the Central government would support the state in reclaiming its past glory and recovering from the setbacks experienced during the five-year rule of the YSRCP government.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Shah urged the people to "forget the loss and destruction" caused during the previous administration's tenure. He expressed confidence in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to steer the state towards rapid progress. “The Naidu-Modi Jodi will ensure threefold faster development, and the double-engine government will return to power in 2029,” he declared.

Highlighting the assistance provided by the Central government over the past six months, Shah revealed that financial aid totaling Rs 3 lakh crore had been extended to Andhra Pradesh. He criticized the previous administration for killing Amaravati and ignoring development and stated that Rs 27,000 crore had been sanctioned through HUDCO for constructing the capital city.

Regarding the Polavaram irrigation project, the Union minister explained that he had discussed its status and previous setbacks in detail with Naidu. He assured the public that the project would be completed and will be commissioned before 2028. Furthermore, he noted that the Centre had fulfilled its commitments, including granting a railway zone and providing a special revival package for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, acknowledging its significance to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Naidu praised Amit Shah's diligent approach, contrasting it with traditional political leadership. “Unlike many leaders who focus only on ceremonial duties like cutting of ribbon and giving speeches, Shah delves into the details of every issue and takes swift decisions,” he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Amit Shah and the Central government for their continued support. He emphasized that under Naidu's leadership in Andhra Pradesh and Modi's leadership at the Centre, the state would soon embark on a path of accelerated development.