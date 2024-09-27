  • Menu
Shanthi Homam held at Srisailam temple

Shanthi Homam held at Srisailam temple
Srisailam (Nandyal district): Following the orders of Endowments department, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have organised Shanthi Homam on Thursday, for the welfare of all the people.

The Homam commenced with special puja and Purnahuthi at 5 am at Ammavari Yagasala in the temple premises, in which EO D Peddiraju and his wife participated. This was followed by various rituals.

Several priests and Veda Pundits have participated in the Shanthi Homam.

