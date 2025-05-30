Significance of GST explained

Guntur: Commissioner, CGST Guntur Commissionerate Sujit Mallick emphasised the importance of GST in promoting economic growth, increasing tax compliance, and reducing tax evasion. He also appreciated the contributions of industry stakeholders in making GST a success.

He addressed a meeting held on Thursday on the occasion of pre GST Day celebrations-2025 held at his office here. This programme was jointly conducted by the Goods and Services Tax in India, Guntur GST Commissionerate.

The meeting highlighted the benefits and challenges of GST, with participants sharing their experiences and suggestions for improvement. The Guntur GST Commissionerate reaffirms its commitment to facilitating a smooth and efficient GST implementation, working closely with industry partners and stakeholders.

CGST additional commissioner Lakshmi Narayana, Consumer Federation of India vice-president Dr Hari Babu and Indian Chamber of Commerce president Yelchuru Venkateswarlu participated.