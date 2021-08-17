Singarayakonda: Junior colleges told to increase intakes

Singarayakonda: The regional officer of the Intermediate Board VV Subbarao advised the principals of the government junior colleges to increase the admissions for the academic year.

The RIO inspected the Government Junior College in Singarayakonda on Tuesday and enquired the staff about the facilities. He advised the staff and principals of the other colleges in the district to increase the admissions for the Inter this academic year.

He said that the strength of the students in government colleges is decreasing year by year, and asked the principals to take initiative to encourage students to join the government colleges and make use of various schemes.

He asked them to create awareness among parents, particularly in the rural areas to utilize the service of the government colleges.