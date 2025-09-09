Singhal returns as TTD EO for a second stint

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will once again be headed by senior bureaucrat Anil Kumar Singhal, who has been appointed as the new executive officer of the world-renowned temple trust. This marks Singhal’s second full-fledged tenure at the helm of the prestigious spiritual organisation.

According to a government order issued on Monday, the services of the 1993-batch IAS officer were placed at the disposal of the Revenue (Endowments) Department. He replaces J Syamala Rao, a 1997-batch officer, who has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department.

Singhal is not new to Tirumala’s administration. His earlier stint as TTD EO between May 2017 and October 2020 was marked by both reforms and controversies. He was the first IAS officer from north India to head the temple trust, a decision that initially drew sharp protests. During that period, he introduced several financial restructuring measures that left a lasting impact on the temple body.

One of his most noted reforms was the withdrawal of subsidies, including those on the iconic Tirupati laddu prasadam, which had long been a financial burden. He also rolled out the SRIVANI Trust-linked protocol darshan system, which continues to contribute an estimated Rs 400–500 crore annually. Another significant achievement was clearing over Rs 10–12 crore worth of accumulated small denomination coins lying unused in the temple treasury.

Singhal’s tenure also witnessed turbulence. Allegations over missing temple jewels and the removal of chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu sparked widespread debate. Despite this, his reputation as a reformist administrator with a focus on financial discipline has endured.

He also briefly held additional charge as TTD EO in December 2022 for 12 days, stepping in when then in-charge EO AV Dharma Reddy went on leave. Prior to his Tirumala postings, Singhal had served as Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. The reappointment of Singhal is widely viewed as a strategic move by the State government to place an experienced officer at the helm of one of the richest and most visited religious institutions in the world.

Meanwhile, outgoing EO J Syamala Rao, who assumed office on June 16, 2024, faced both achievements and challenges during his tenure. His term saw controversies such as the laddu ghee adulteration case, which prompted the Supreme Court to order a CBI-led SIT probe, and the tragic stampede during Vaikunta Ekadasi ticket distribution in Tirupati, which claimed six lives and led to a judicial commission of inquiry. On the development front, Rao introduced a quality control laboratory in Tirumala to test supplies, including ghee, and facilitated the establishment of an FSSAI lab. Initiatives to clear legacy waste and increase forest cover were also undertaken.

In March 2025, the TTD signed an MoU with Google to integrate Artificial Intelligence into pilgrim services, marking a major step towards modernisation.