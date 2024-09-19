SKIT’s glory to be restored through merger with JNTU

Tirupati : Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy has announced a transformative plan for Srikalahasti Institute of Technology (SKIT), committing to its merger with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) within the next six months. Speaking to the media at Urandur near Srikalahasti on Wednesday, marking 100 days of the NDA government’s governance at the State-level.

Speaking about the institution’s future, the MLA emphasised that SKIT, a legacy of his late father, will soon see its standards elevated to match those of JNTU. He affirmed that they will restore the Institute’s glory in tune with the technological advancements of JNTU. He further added that a formal GO about the merger would be issued shortly.

The MLA also outlined the significant development efforts underway in the constituency. He shared that Rs 50 lakh had been secured for Srikalahasti municipality, which has been instrumental in resolving drainage issues and reducing flood risks. Further efforts to address water shortages in rural areas have been made by digging bore wells, while streetlights have been installed in new areas. In a move to improve local sanitation, the MLA introduced a novel approach by creating WhatsApp groups for daily monitoring of cleanliness in every panchayat. This step, he believes, will ensure better accountability and faster response to sanitation issues.

To maintain the sanctity of the famed Srikalahasti temple, Sudheer announced the decision to remove political banners from the four mada streets surrounding the temple. The temple revenue has reached Rs 4 crore in just 100 days, he stated and promised to further enhance temple operations by increasing the number of Rahu-Ketu poojas significantly, driving even more revenue in the future.

Addressing law and order concerns, the MLA assured the public that strict measures are being taken to crack down on illegal activities such as matka betting and use of ganja in the constituency. He pledged that those involved would face stringent action, underscoring that the overall progress of Srikalahasti is only possible through the continued leadership of the Telugu Desam Party.