Somasila Evacuees: List of eligible persons for employment released

Kadapa: Here is good news for Somasila displaced families as the district administration has prepared primary list of eligible persons for providing them employment. In a meeting with officials organised here on Sunday, collector CH Harikiran said that as per the government norms, the primary list has been prepared with 9,751 persons considering their eligibility and seniority in Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor and Nellore districts.

However, the collector said that following directions of government, the district administration proposed to accept objections from the displaced families regarding provision of jobs. He said that the list of eligible will be displayed in https://kadapa.ap.gov.in. He said the objections can be filed from June 7-14 at a separate counter set up at Somasila Project circle in Nellore.

He said after examining the objections, final list will be prepared as per the norms based on the persons seniority and eligibility. Somasila project SE N Krishna Rao, Special Collector Ramamohan and others were present.